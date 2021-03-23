A Muskogee bicycling group got a head start on this year's Azalea Spring Clean-up by picking up trash last Sunday.
Vickie Herringshaw said she and six other Groove Riders picked up trash along part of Centennial Trail.
"We had a pickup bed load of trash when we were done," Herringshaw. "We ride the Trail and we want it to look nice."
Muskogee churches, civic groups, families and individuals can help make the whole town look nice by joining in the Muskogee Azalea Spring Clean-Up this week.
"It's important we need to have our trash picked up," said City of Muskogee Stormwater Technician Karen Coker. "We need to put our best foot forward and love where you live. If you love where you live, you think about what you're doing by littering, how environmentally bad it is and how awful it looks to people who are coming into town and considering moving here.
The city will open its landfill, material yard and brush and limb site Wednesday through Saturday so Muskogee residents can dump their junk for free.
The city also will provide trash bags, trash grabbers and other supplies from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the north end of Muskogee Civic Center. Filled bags of trash may be dropped off at the city material yard or city landfill, she said.
"We have way more supplies than the groups I have signed up so far," Coker said. "I'm in good shape with supplies. I need groups right now."
She said on Monday that 12 groups had signed up so far, compared with 60 to 80 groups that participated in previous clean-ups.
Groups offering to help so far have included the Groove Riders, Muskogee Chamber of Commerce, Muskogee Federal Credit Union, Youth Volunteer Corps, Founder's Place, Girl Scout Troop 1006, First United Methodist Church and MCCOYS. Former Muskogee Mayor Bob Coburn also offered to help, Coker said.
Coker said there are many littered places throughout town, including Peak Boulevard and U.S. 69 leading south of Muskogee.
"If people can call me and tell me where they think it needs to be cleaned up, I'll put it on the list," she said, adding that she has park locations good for youth groups and other areas suitable for adult groups.
Herringshaw said her group did the clean-up early because one of the riders had other plans for this weekend. She said she picked up city clean-up supplies last Friday. She said another group will use the grabbers and other supplies on Wednesday and bring the trash in later this week.
She said she and the cyclists maintain part of Centennial Trail several times a year.
Coker said businesses and homeowners don't have to sign up to help keep Muskogee clean.
"If people of Muskogee could just clean up in front of their house or around their house, and businesses clean up in front of their businesses, even the culverts, if they could just do that, it would be a big help," she said.
Coker encouraged people to keep Muskogee clean the year-round.
"Keep a trash bag in your car," she said. "We just need to accept responsibility and love where you live."
If you go
WHAT: Free Dump Days.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
WHERE: City Material Yard, 1503 S. Cherokee St.; Brush and Limbs, 40th and Denver streets.
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
WHERE: City Landfill, 2801 S. 54th St. W.
INFORMATION: Muskogee Public Works, (918) 684-6333.
What to do
• To get your group involved and find an area to clean, call Karen Coker, (918) 684-6340, or email Litterfree@muskogeeonline.org
• Pick up safety vest, trash bags and other supplies from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, north end of Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
