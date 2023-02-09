Grove man found guilty of child abuse

David Dontrell Hyder has been found guilty in Muskogee County District Court of felony child abuse.
Hyder, 31, of Grove, was convicted on Wednesday of abusing a 3-year-old girl by placing her legs in scalding water on Oct. 8, 2021. On Thursday, Hyder was sentenced to 23 years in prison by the nine-man, three-woman jury.
"The burns I saw in the case for a child that young were probably the worst I've ever seen in a prosecution case," Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said. "This young girl is going to have issues or problems probably the rest of her life."
During the sentencing phase on Thursday, an issue about Hyder's two prior felony convictions in Texas arose. Defense attorney Matt Price said Hyder questioned the date of one of the crimes.
The conviction date shown on court records was Sept. 26, 2012, and Hyder said that date was incorrect. Hyder said he could not remember the exact date, but said that conviction should be inadmissible.
Associate District Judge Orvil Loge said because no discrepancy could be proven by the defense, the case was acceptable.
"So Mr. Hyder, you were born in 1991," Loge said. "So no matter what, it could not have been before 2009, you agree with me on that? So even if it was 2010, it's possible that it could still be used for enhancement.
"I'm going to have to go forward and let the documents speak for themselves."
That decision meant that Hyder's prior felony convictions affected his sentencing parameters, establishing a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life — with the defendant required to serve a minimum of 85% of the term before parole could be considered.
Alexis Peete, the child's mother, testified at the preliminary hearing in August she was at work when Hyder called her saying the child's legs “were wrinkly, can you please come home — it's an emergency.”
Peete said she rushed home and she and Hyder took the child to the emergency room at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Peete said she originally told investigators that she was to blame for the injuries, saying she was “at home and going to give her a bath, and she got in and the water was too hot.”
At the preliminary hearing, Peete recanted her story when cross examined by defense attorney Matt Price.
“The first time we met with an investigator is when I told the truth,” Peete said. “I told her I was at work when this all went down.”
Hyder is set for formal sentencing in April. Edwards said he's pleased with the jury's verdicts.
"I think it's the great aunt, who's ever watching these kids, is saying they're still having nightmares on the one girl won't take a bath," Edwards said. "To get a conviction on this case and to get 23 years is a very good verdict."
