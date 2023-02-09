David Dontrell Hyder was found guilty of felony child abuse on Wednesday and sentenced to 23 years in prison on Thursday.
Hyder, 31, of Grove, was convicted on Wednesday by a nine-man, three-woman jury of abusing a 3-year-old girl by placing her legs in scalding water on Oct. 8, 2021.
"The burns I saw in the case for a child that young were probably the worst I've ever seen in a prosecution case," Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said. "This young girl is going to have issues or problems probably the rest of her life."
