GROW: Selecting aquatic plants for the water garden

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.