GROW: This year’s seeds become next year’s flowers and vegetables

Gardeners looking to save a little dough on next year’s flowers and vegetables can do so simply by harvesting seeds from existing plants or properly storing seeds purchased for this year’s plantings. No matter which way gardeners choose to go, the seeds need to be stored properly in order to germinate next year.
It’s not unusual for gardeners to buy too much seed when preparing for gardening season. Can the extra seeds be saved and used next year? The answer is yes.
If gardeners want to save seeds from this year’s garden to plant next year, that can be done as well. When it’s time to collect seeds from existing plants, it’s best to do so on a dry, sunny day. Be sure to let the seeds mature and dry on the plant because they may not germinate otherwise. Use only open-pollinated varieties for home seed production. Seed dealers are responding to the increased interest in saving seed by clearly marketing open-pollinated varieties in their catalogs.
Take seeds from the healthiest-looking plants. Gardeners must be careful to not carry seed-borne diseases into next year’s crop. Many commercially grown seeds are grown in dry areas unsuitable to fungal, viral, and bacterial diseases present in other regions.
After harvesting, take time to separate the seeds from all non-seed material such as petals, pulp, and husks. Seed taken from fleshy fruit need to be cleaned and dried. Spread the seeds in a single layer on a screen or newspaper and allow to dry for about a week.
Once seeds have been cleaned and dried, they can be placed in airtight containers with silica gel or other moisture-absorbing packets and store in a dry, cool spot. Be sure to label the containers, because despite your best efforts to remember what they are next spring, you probably won’t.
In a week or two remove the silica gel or moisture-absorbing packets. Keep containers stored in a cool, dry place until you are ready to plant them.
It’s not just flower seeds that can be harvested and stored. Gardeners can also save vegetable seeds. Tomatoes, peppers, beans and peas are good choices. Like flower seeds, vegetable seeds should be stored in tightly sealed glass containers at a temperature between 32 and 41 degrees Fahrenheit. A refrigerator is a good choice. Add a silica gel packet to each container to absorb moisture.
Remember, properly stored seeds will remain viable for several years; however, their overall germination rate and vigor will diminish over time.
If you’ve had problems with disease in the garden, it’s best to start with fresh seed next year.
David Hillock is a consumer horticulturalist with Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension.
