Gubernatorial candidate to speak here Thursday

Candidate for the U.S. Senate, Oklahoma state Sen. Connie Johnson,D-Oklahoma City, speaks in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014. Johnson will face Jim Rogers in the runoff election on aug. 26. The victor will face Republican James Lankford in November. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

Sen. Connie Johnson, announced candidate for Oklahoma governor, will speak to Muskogee County Democrats at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Honor Heights Amphitheater. All Democrats are invited to attend and welcome Sen. Johnson to Muskogee. She will speak on her goals for the state and how she plans to reach those goals. Masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed.

Information: Judy Ross Moore, Muskogee County Democratic Chair, (918) 685-2219 or email jamoore@crosstel.net.

