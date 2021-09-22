Gubernatorial candidate to speak here Thursday

Sen. Connie Johnson, announced candidate for Oklahoma governor, will speak to Muskogee County Democrats at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Honor Heights Amphitheater. All Democrats are invited to attend and welcome Sen. Johnson to Muskogee. She will speak on her goals for the state and how she plans to reach those goals. Masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed.
Information: Judy Ross Moore, Muskogee County Democratic Chair, (918) 685-2219 or email jamoore@crosstel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.