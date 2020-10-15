Guitar aficionados to meet for sale, swap

Guitar lovers from around the state are headed for Muskogee.
The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is hosting the 2020 Guitar Show Swap and Meet on Saturday at the Frisco Depot.
OMHOF's Harley Hamm said the event had been talked about for years but only came into being in April.
"Jim Paul Blair and Ron Boren talked about it for years, but we just never put it into motion," Hamm said. "I decided with the pandemic and the Dallas show being canceled, I thought, 'let's try a small-scale version of it and see how it goes. It could grow into something really great."
Vendors and collectors will have tables set up to display all types of amplifiers and guitars, whether it be bass, acoustic, six-string, 12-string…all shapes, sizes, makes and models.
All proceeds benefit the OMHOF.
"We're not really trying to make any money," Hamm said. "We're just doing it for the community. We have some vendors bringing 30 instruments."
While there is not any scheduled entertainment, Hamm did say there might be some live music heard throughout the event.
"They'll be people playing in probably every booth," he said. "Off and on all day we'll have some people singing, playing acoustics. Mike Davis from Square Deal Music said he might have some of his guys and play a little bluegrass on the side — there will be plenty of side picking.
"Basically, you rent your booth and set up. If you want to sell, you want to trade or just show off what you got — it will be like a flea market."
Being the first year for the event, Hamm is not sure how may people will be there.
"I know we have one gentleman from Oklahoma City that said he would be here," he said. "We will have someone at the door doing a head count. Because of the pandemic, we can only have about 100 people, so there will be some keeping a close eye on how many are in here. And when more go out, we'll let more in.
"But I don't think there will be a problem with that. I think there will be a steady flow all day long."
Hamm said the event is set to end at 5 p.m. but will probably begin winding down around 3:30 p.m.
"Most of us probably have gigs to get to."
If you go
WHAT: 2020 Guitar Show Swap and Meet.
WHERE: Frisco Depot, 401 S. Third St.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
COST: $5.
BOOTH RENTAL: $25.
INFORMATION: (918) 687-0800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.