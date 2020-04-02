Gun sales up at local shops

Chris Rankin compares what's happening these days at pawn and gun shops with the coronavirus pandemic to what happened during the h1n1 virus outbreak in 2009.
"That was the swine flu then, and this is the same scenario," said Rankin, owner of R & R Gun and Pawn, 1215 S. 32nd St. "We got real busy because people were scared."
Rankin, along with Dakota Medley of Double D Pawn and Gun, 3012 N. York St., say they saw their shops experienced a tremendous increase in sales for the last two weeks.
"We had 30 to 40 people in here at any one time," Medley said. "We never sat down during the day."
And, the big sellers have been guns. Specifically, 9 mm handguns have been the most popular.
"My No. 1 sellers are the Taurus G2C's and G3s," Rankin said, taking the guns from the display case. "One is full sized, and the other is a subcompact. They sell for under $300. They're a good mid-range starter gun.
"We've sold 50 or 60 of them since we opened (on Nov. 1) and we've sold 12 to 15 in the last two weeks."
Medley agrees fear has been the factor in the increase of gun sales.
"People are a little more scared of people taking what's theirs," he said. "I think the best protection is a firearm."
Guns need ammunition, and both gun-pawn shop owners also have seen a significant increase in sales.
"Normally, people come in and buy a couple hundred rounds to go to the range that week and what they need to shoot," Medley said. "It's like the toilet paper. Something like this happens, everybody freaks out and think they need to stock up a year's worth. They overbuy everything."
Medley estimates he's sold "15 to 20,000 rounds" for 9 mm guns over the last two weeks.
"We've seen a 60-70 percent increase of what we sold last year," said Medley, in his sixth year of pawn-gun shop ownership. "Right now, it's hard to get anything because wholesalers and distributors are not shipping out as much because they're overstocked with orders. We're doing three to 10 times more than we normally do. The ammo is going like crazy."
Business has also fallen off, especially this week.
"It was increased two weeks ago. As of Monday, we've had no business, zero," Rankin said. "It's like people are staying home like they're supposed to."
Medley, though, sees an increase "in the next couple of weeks of pawns or people selling stuff to make ends meet and keep going."
"An amount of people who bought everything in town, like toilet paper, canned food, rice and beans," Medley said. "A lot of my clientele is paycheck to paycheck. They spend all of that on necessities and they overextend themselves. More than likely, they have to bring in stuff to pawn to stay alive.
"This is like when the flood happened last year. We saw a slow time and then a huge increase afterward of people trying to recover from what happened."
Medley and Rankin said their business will go on in spite of the pandemic.
"The pawn business has been around since the time of Julius Caesar," Medley said. "It's an awesome business for hard times. If you can't get a loan, you pawn your truck or trailer and it doesn't go against your credit history. It's easy to get some cash to get the toilet paper you need."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.