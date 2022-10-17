New Tech at Cherokee Elementary School Principal Reubin McIntosh said one key to gun safety is education.
McIntosh, along with civic leaders, other educators and law enforcement officials, addressed a group of about 50 attendees in a panel discussion about gun violence on Monday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
“What we’re seeing in post-COVID is scholars having a tough time getting along,” he said. “So they hide behind social media, a lot of things begin with social media. Then things escalate.
“You have to play that active participatory role in that young person’s life.”
The event was hosted by the Muskogee Chapter of the NAACP. Moderator Melody Cranford, NAACP Youth and College event coordinator and an instructor at Cherokee Elementary, described later in the discussion how some gun violence in schools can be traced to bullying.
“It starts very early,” she said. “Incidents where someone has brought a gun to school is because they have been bullied. We have to let those kids know we’re here for them.”
Crawford then turned the discussion as to how gun violence affects those associated with law enforcement.
Brook Williams, resident agent-in-charge of the Tulsa metro group for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, began his law enforcement career as a Tulsa police officer. He told a story about the first time he had to tell a family their loved one had died from gun violence.
“That stayed with me, being in that living room and telling those parents their son had died,” he said. “And it happened to every officer. It may not affect you the first time or the second time, but it will eventually.
“And when you seen an officer that has been through that, you see them in a different light, because they’re grieving like the family is. They’re here to support the community and help the community, but they need help, too.”
The Rev. Rodger Cutler, president of the Muskogee NAACP Chapter and pastor at St. Mark Baptist Church, focused on the family unit and how it’s each person’s responsibility to be there for the family.
“The overall question is, do we care about our village,” he said. “Because when our children don’t see us engaged in our community, it’s hard for them to respect us, listen to us and to hear what we’re trying to say. Being a community leader means sacrifice.
“I remember my parents and grandparents, they trained us in the way to do it. We might stray a little, but we come back to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.