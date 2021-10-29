A Guthrie man died, and a Porum man was injured Friday in a collision on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper said in his report.
Jake Sing, 23, of Guthrie, was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was pronounced dead, according to the report, and Billy Byrd, 49, of Porum was treated at Saint Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City and released.
According to the report, the collision happened at approximately 6:25 a.m. just west of Peebly Road. An unoccupied 2005 Subaru Outback was parked on the right shoulder. Sing was driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra eastbound in the right lane when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the right side of the road, striking the Subaru and coming to rest in the right lane facing north. Byrd was driving a 2021 Toyota Tundra then struck the Hyundai on the driver's side, pinning Sing. Both men were wearing seat belts, the trooper states in the report.
