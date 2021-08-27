Half of jail inmates in Muskogee have COVID-19

Muskogee County/City Detention Facility reports they have 135 positive COVID-19 cases. Results are pending for 15 inmates, and eight employees of Detention Facility also tested positive and are off work.
Employees are disinfecting and sanitizing the facility multiple times per day and taking all the extra precautions to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
With approximately 50% of the inmates with COVID-19, staff will continue to evaluate their needs. The facility's medical staff is providing proper care of inmates. There are no inmates requiring additional treatment or hospitalization.
The sheriff's office has contacted their community partners, including hospitals, health department, law enforcement entities and community leaders to make them aware of the situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.