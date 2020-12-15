Hall remembered as Christian, family man

Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner remembers Dewayne Hall as a strong family man.
Hall, who served in the McIntosh County Sheriff's Department for 22 years, died on Monday from the effects of COVID-19.
Turner began his career in McIntosh County as a jailer. He was told by former Sheriff Jeff Coleman that his immediate supervisor was going to be Hall.
"It's a tragic loss for the citizens of McIntosh County," Turner said. "Dewayne was a man of integrity. He was devoted to serving the citizens of McIntosh County."
A distraught McIntosh County Sheriff Kevin Ledbetter had high praise for Hall.
"The walls in his office are covered with awards and training certificates," Ledbetter said. "He always teased about being a famous lawman, but around here, he really was. All who knew and worked with him loved and respected him.
"We are devastated by this tragic loss, and our hearts are broken for his family. Our office will never be the same."
Hall started his career as a reserve deputy before rising to the rank of chief deputy, second in command of the department.
Turner, who recently recovered from a bout with the coronavirus, was unaware Hall had contracted the disease.
"I didn't know about it until the morning of his passing," he said.
Hall was known by his friends and colleagues as an avid outdoorsman. Ledbetter said it was on a hunting trip that he believes Hall was infected.
"He enjoyed hunting and fishing," Ledbetter said. "He was out for vacation — he takes his vacation around Thanksgiving for deer season. That's when he got sick."
Both Turner and Ledbetter said that Hall was a devout Christian. Turner feels he has lost a colleague, a mentor and a friend.
"He was a man of faith," Turner said. "I worked for Dewayne when I first started as a jailer at 18 years old. I worked for Dewayne as a deputy in McIntosh County. And I worked with Dewayne since being sheriff of Haskell County."
Turner said that if someone needed to find Hall around this time of year, you might have to wait.
"He loved to deer hunt," Turner said. "And that's where you would find him during deer season. He'd be out there looking for that next big buck to hang on his wall."
