Local ham radio club will operate from Muskogee Indian Capital Technology Center campus to demonstrate portable communications capability "when all else fails." Over the weekend of June 25-26, ICTC is hosting the Vm Okla Nan Ola Nan Amateur Radio Club (FCC Callsign WI5ND) as it participates in the American Radio Relay League's National Field Day event.
Designed to exercise and publicly demonstrate the capabilities of the Amateur Radio Service to be a valuable local and national emergency asset, thousands of ham radio operators nationwide will set up portable operations. Most operators will use nothing but field expedient antennas, batteries and solar panels, and other renewable energy sources in order to pass information between participating stations by various means.
The WI5ND team will operate for 24 continuous hours, starting at 1 p.m. June 25 to 1 p.m. June 26. Visitors who are curious about the Field Day activities, or would like to know more about how to get involved in ham radio are welcome to stop by from 1-6 p.m. June 25, or the next morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
