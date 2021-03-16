Hamm remembered as caring, jovial

Katey Blair said Harley Hamm "one of the greatest guitar players I've ever experienced."
Hamm, the manager at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and long-time Muskogee area resident, died on Friday of undisclosed causes.
"He had a ’funk‘ that was so awesome," said Blair, a member of the board of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and widow of Jim Paul Blair,. "He could do Stevie Ray Vaughan better than Stevie Ray Vaughan himself."
Someone that knew Hamm as well as anyone in the area is Shane Curtis of Square Deal Music & Sound, 212 W. Broadway. Curtis said Hamm always had a smile on his face when he came into the store.
"He'd open the door and it's 'Hey, what's going on,' and talking shop, music," Curtis said. "When you get close to people like that you end up not talking about the music — it's about family and life. And he was always jolly and when you have somebody like that, you always like to be around them. That's what I'll miss about him."
And Hamm had a name for everybody.
"It was always 'cuz,'" Curtis said. "'How you doing cuz? How's the family cuz?' Everyone was cuz."
Besides his music ability, Hamm will also be remembered for his generosity.
"Harley meant a lot to the community in terms of wanting to give of himself to make Muskogee great," said Muskogee mayor Marlon Coleman. "He sacrificed a lot of time managing the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame — he was just a great volunteer, a great supporter, a great lover of people and music."
And it's the lives he came in contact with by teaching music that some people say will be missed."
"For years he taught lessons here," said Michael Davis of Square Deal. "He touched so many lives by starting people on their first guitar."
Davis also remembers one of Hamm's favorite sayings.
"When he was giving lessons here, and he wanted us to look for something, he would always say 'keep your onions peeled,'" he said.
Blair feels that attitude carried over into his life off stage.
"He was a great man, always willing to help," she said. "Any type of benefit — he was always first one to step up and play…for free."
OMHOF posted on Facebook on Monday that Hamm's funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God, 3100 Gulick St.
There will be a benefit concert will be held at Max's Garage at 25 W. Broadway from 2-5 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds will got to Hamm's funeral expenses.
There has also been a Facebook page has been set up for donations to go towards the expenses at https://www.facebook.com/donate/5114671005271085/.
