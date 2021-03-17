The funeral service for Muskogee music legend Harley Hamm will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God at 3100 Gulick St., according to Garrett Family Funeral Home in Checotah
There will be a benefit concert from from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Max's Garage at 25 W. Broadway. Proceeds will go to Hamm's funeral expenses.
There also has been a Facebook page set up to help offset the expenses at https://www.facebook.com/donate/5114671005271085.
The family requests that those wishing to send flowers to make a donation instead to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in Hamm's name.
