Handcrafted soap shop opening Thursday

Buff City Soap is opening Thursday in Muskogee. The business is a rapidly growing retail franchise known for its handmade plant based soap and body products made in-store daily. The new makery is located at 703 W. Shawnee Bypass next to TJ Maxx.
The first 50 people who visit the new store each day Thursday-Sunday will receive free soap for a year. Customers also can enjoy in-store specials all weekend such as 20% off an entire purchase or buy one Laundry Soap, get a second container 50% off.
“We are excited to open our brand-new soap makery to the Muskogee community,” said Abbey Storts, district manager. “Buff City Soap provides guests with an opportunity to see how our handcrafted plant based soaps and products are made daily right before their eyes.”
Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.
“Our soap makers are ready to show Muskogee our delightfully scented, plant-based products and variety of scents,” Storts said. “The magic of our makery is guests can walk in and customize the scents for their plant-based soap product while watching it come to life right there on the spot. ”
For opening weekend only, the Muskogee store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
Information: www.buffcitysoap.com.
