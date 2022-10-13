Hannah man dies from McIntosh County crash injuries

A Hannah man died at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee from injuries he suffered in a crash near Eufaula.
Jaylon Cox, 69, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet pickup on Tuesday headed westbound on Oklahoma 9 and Lenna Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The report says at approximately 5:36 p.m., the truck "ran off the roadway to the right, overcorrected to the left, went into a broad slide, overturned two-and-three-quarters times and came to rest in the grass." Cox was ejected on the driver's side and pinned by the vehicle for an unknown length of time. He was not wearing a seat belt.
