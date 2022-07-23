Happy ending for dog, family

Call it a scary 15 days, or perhaps call it a canine “Survivor” audition.
Whatever it was, in the end, Vixey, a 2-year-old red heeler, is back with her son Chief and her two-legged Muskogee family, Aaron, Linda and Jayme Cole.
It hasn’t been the easiest of lives for Vixey, and most recently it wasn’t easy for her family.
A year ago, the Coles adopted her from the SPCA shelter in Tulsa. Left by someone in a box, Vixey had been in the process of giving birth to a litter. Only two pups survived, and the Coles decided to take one of the pups back as well — a male they named Chief.
“The day we got her, we knew she was a special case," Aaron said. "She came with a lot of instructions and it was obvious she’d been abused. She was very timid, very scared of everything. You raise your voice, she’d cower. We just wanted her to be a dog."
That she was, accustomed to family outings including those of watery fun, and the weekend of the Fourth of July didn’t seem like it would be any different.
The Coles were with a group of nine who launched kayaks and tubes from a public access point near the dam north of Marval Resort, bound for Gore Landing farther south. For the early part of the trip, all was going fine. Everyone took precautions, and event the dogs had on life jackets.
“Had we exited at Marval, there’s no story. They were jumping from kayak to kayak having a good time and we knew that area. From year to year we’d made reference points from floating that part of the river,” Aaron said.
They decided to go farther into unfamiliar water. That’s when things went awry. Everyone began to sink or get tossed or turned over by the current.
“The river at that point was very high because of the rains we’d had, and the gates were being opened frequently,” said Janey Romine, manager of Marval, who noted there were eight rescues done in a weekend's time in that vicinity.
Fortunately, all the people involved made it to dry ground. Aaron had rescued Chief and recalled seeing a glimpse of Vixey down river in the direction of Linda.
About 30 minutes later as Aaron rejoined the group, Vixey wasn’t there.
“All that time I didn’t realize she hadn’t been seen,” he said.
And Vixey wouldn’t be seen at all for a week.
The Coles drove out daily. Eventually, Aaron got the family’s camper back from a repair and stayed out at Marval during the day.
Romine, seeing all this from a distance, wasn’t hopeful. At least not initially.
“Like I said before, the water was high, and hearing the dog had both a life jacket on and a leash, I really thought to myself that it’s been a week, something on her got caught on her and pulled her under,” she said. “I’d pretty much written it off.
“It was at the time such a sad thing.”
A day after Vixey’s disappearance, the Coles got a boat ride from some people on the river. They looked around a portion of an island area in the vicinity of where they were down river.
“We heard barking but couldn’t find her, and when we left we couldn’t get her to bark again,” Linda said. “But hearing barking, to us it was an indication she was alive.
“In all, there were five boats circling up and down the river. The people who owned that boat had scanning devices to search the water and there wasn’t any indication she was under water.”
Word got out. A newspaper ad. Social media posts intensified. A couple of military friends of Aaron, himself an Army veteran, joined in the search.
And then came a spotting by a camper at Marval, and soon after that, other sightings and or photos, eventually spanning a 4.6-mile area.
“The day they pulled up and showed me the photo of the sighting, I was like, ‘well, it’s an all-out search now,’” Romine said. “We approved the use of drones. We don’t allow that usually.”
Drones, people on foot, plus residents calling and searching went on for another week. From the information gathered, it became obvious Vixey had escaped the life jacket and didn’t appear to be undernourished.
Some spotters were laying out food, but there was also squirrel tails found near where she had been. As the river level dropped, there were fish found floating in puddles which made for easy food options. There was evidence she was covering ground at night and hunkering down to sleep during the day.
Jamie Cope, founder and director of Broken Arrow Rescue Community-Oklahoma, saw the growing list of social media posts and came down to help.
“I myself have probably trapped three or four stray dogs who we knew were suffering or out on their own. It’s never been someone’s dog that they lost,” she said. “Knowing she had a family that was waiting for her, even more so I felt the need to help since she wasn’t coming up to anybody, not even to her owners, due to her adrenaline.”
Dogs in the state such as Vixey was can go feral anywhere from two to four weeks, according to various studies.
“There’s no doubt to me that while some were feeding her, she found her own prey,” Cope said.
Finally, last Saturday, a family north of Marval had spotted her again. Their dogs had been interacting with her on occasion. One man who works at their company located on their property reportedly had Vixey contained during a sighting, but she shook him off and ran away.
On Sunday, Linda and Jayme paid a visit there. Jayme hid out in a shed the family had used to set out food, 100 yards from the house.
Jayme got a look at Vixey from inside the shed, one close enough that she decided to make a run at her.
“She looped around behind the shed and took off and I just decided I’m going to chase her down,” Jayme said. “She wouldn’t stop.”
Bear in mind Jayme ran cross country at Muskogee High before graduating in 2021 and is running at Oklahoma Christian University now.
“I got so frustrated at one point I just fell down and began crying,” she said.
Up ahead Vixey put on the brakes and looked back, turned, and began closing in on her, perhaps out of familiar recognition, perhaps out of curiosity.
“I had my head down but I could see she was getting close,” Jayme said. “I was feeling around for her leash. There were so many tears in my eyes I couldn’t see.”
Eventually, Vixey was jumping over her, licking her face.
“I calmed down, picked her up and gave her a hug,” Jayme said.
By that point, Linda closed in.
“Jayme yelled, ‘Mom I got her,’” Linda said. “I went down to her, got the leash and held on, too.”
Both dogs now have collars with GPS tracking devices.
“They’ll always go with us. They’re family and these make me feel a little better,” Linda said. “But I don’t think they’re going kayaking anymore.”
However, you can bet she’ll be safe and well, thanks to a family that refused to quit and a community that rallied in her behalf.
“She is quite the trooper,” Linda said. “Our main take from this is to never give up. She didn’t, so why should we? We prayed every day and our family had the Marval Resort community, the community of Gore, BARC, strangers helping out with time of day sightings to learn her pattern.
“We’re just so thankful for all of them and are so happy to have our family complete again.”
