Harbor Freight Tools will open its new store in Tahlequah at 8 a.m. Dec. 5.
The Tahlequah store, located at 905 S. Muskogee Ave., is the 23rd Harbor Freight Tools store in Oklahoma. The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community. As a designated essential service, the store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools (which come with a lifetime warranty) and much more.
During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of our customers and associates. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop online at www.harborfreight.com.
