Hard work pays off at regional livestock show

Wagoner High School junior Kaci Murray leads a compliant goat around the arena floor multiple times as a judge whittles down competitors on each lap. Finally, it's just her and one other competitor — and then the judge hands her the win, giving her first place honors for Class 2 of the morning's proceedings.
Murray took the early win at the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show on Wednesday morning during the show's goat competitions. She followed up by winning third place in Class 3 just afterward.
"It feels pretty good, having all my hard work paying off," Murray said.
Murray was one of dozens of competing youth from agriculture clubs and schools across the region. Her two victories followed a year of raising her two competition show goats, she said, which was hard, daily work.
"You have to get up every morning and make sure they have clean water, otherwise they won't drink it," Murray said. "You have to wash them quite a bit every week and brush out their hair, and then there's just walking them in general."
Eufaula fifth-grader Briley Gragg, who took first place in Class 3, echoed the sentiment.
"This was my first year with goats," Gragg said. "It was kind of hard because she kept running away and dragging me with her. But I kind of handled it."
The show consisted of students bringing their animals around the arena floor at Hatbox Hangar while a judge appraised each goat. As time went on, the judge narrowed the field down to two youngsters, then awarded first place to one of those while discussing the merits of each winner.
Sequoyah High School junior Clayton Wallace brought his goat to the livestock show after "six to eight" months of caring for the animal, he said.
"It's exciting. You get to see all this hard work pay off," Wallace said. "You have to feed them, water them, clean them, comb out their hair — it's a daily thing."
Wallace, who hadn't yet competed, was pretty pleased with his chances, he said.
"I feel pretty decent," he said. "She's looking good this morning."
The Muskogee Junior Livestock Show continues Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the sheep, cattle and premium auction shows respectively. Information: http://muskogeeregional.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.