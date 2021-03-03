Harrington appointed to represent Oklahoma Children's Agencies and Residential Enterprises

Effective immediately, Governor Kevin Stitt has selected Ginarie Harrington from Fort Gibson to serve as the commissioner representing Oklahoma Children’s Agencies and Residential Enterprises at the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth (OCCY). She will replace Jason T. Charles of Sand Springs.
Harrington is the vice president of programs for Circle of Care. She has more than 15 years of experience serving children and families across Oklahoma. Her experience includes working in the following fields: mental health, medical social work, residential treatment, and the child welfare field. She is a licensed clinical social worker, a Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) practitioner and has been a foster parent for more than eight years.
“I am honored to have been appointed by the governor to serve as a commissioner for the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth,” Harrington said. “I look forward to continuing to support Oklahoma’s children and families by working with my colleagues on the commission.”
In her role as vice president of programs at Circle of Care, Harrington leads programs that serve children and families along the continuum of care including foster care, transitional living, and counseling services. Many of the positions she has held during her career have been in leadership where she focuses on coaching her team, growing their potential, and helping them do the best work of their lives.
“We’re delighted to welcome Commissioner Harrington to OCCY,” said Annette Wisk Jacobi, the executive director of OCCY. “Her background in social work, mental health, and her service to Oklahoma’s children and families is a great addition to the commission.”
Harrington earned her Bachelor of Social Work at Northeastern State University and her Master of Social Work at The University of Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.