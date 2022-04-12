Muskogee County commissioners approved a second expenditure from American Rescue Plan Act funds to extend for another two miles the Harris Road overlay project.
In February, they authorized the use of $350,000 for improvements to resurface a stretch of Harris Road between U.S. 69 and North 17th Street. They approved a request on Monday to spend another $230,000, extending the overlay project to North Main Street.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said he has invested quite a bit of money and manpower to rejuvenate Harris Road since Winter Storm Uri took its toll. He said much of that work has been directed toward rebuilding the sub-base and other prep work.
Doke said his crews will be able to extend the overlay project as a result of "good weather" and availability of the pandemic-relief funds.
"That was the worst road in Muskogee County," Doke said, citing sub-zero temperatures and freeze-thaw cycles that "turned the roads to Jell-O" as the primary problem. "It took months before we got to a point where we could put a top on it."
Doke said the lack of disaster aid for damage to public infrastructure following Winter Storm Uri made repairs more difficult. He said pandemic-related aid authorized ARPA, signed into law by President Joe Biden weeks after he took office, helped fill the funding gap.
"We've been fortunate to have those ARPA dollars," Doke said, referencing the $13 million Muskogee County will receive from that pot of federal money. "That really is helping us recover."
Doke said securing funds for the Harris Road project proved more difficult than usual due to its location. He said demographics of the area make it more difficult to secure grants because it "doesn’t meet a lot of the low- to moderate-income requirements that so many of the grants are requiring now.”
Commissioners previously approved ARPA funds totaling $225,000 to mitigate what District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne described as "a perpetual flooding problem" along South 204th Street. Another $135,000 expenditure was authorized for "emergency repairs" to Three Mile Road, which Doke said was damaged by trucks that hauled about 3,500 loads of fill material used for a mine reclamation project.
