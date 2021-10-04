Hartshorne woman injured in single-vehicle crash

A Hartshorne woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 about 2 miles west of Texanna Road, 4 miles east of Checotah in McIntosh County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Candy S. Huff, 20, was treated at McAlester Regional Hospital in McAlester and released.
According to the trooper's report, the crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday. Robert Huff, 21, of Hartshorne, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet 1500 northbound on Oklahoma 26 too fast in the rain. He lost control of the vehicle and drove off the right side of the road, striking a ditch. Both Robert and Candy Huff were wearing seat belts, the trooper states in his report.
