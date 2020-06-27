Toni Dowdy is proud of Haskell’s annual LakeFest celebration.
“We’re still small enough that we have a family feel to our event, but when it comes to fireworks, our show rivals any local town,” said Dowdy, Haskell administrative assistant. “Just because we’re a small town doesn’t mean we’re a small show.”
Haskell combines the small town experience with the excitement of a big city fireworks display during their annual LakeFest. Haskell has planned a day and night of entertainment during their 10th Haskell LakeFest, which kicks off at 9 a.m. on the Fourth of July.
There is no fee to join in the planned activities or to attend the event, with the exception of the horseshoe tournament. The horseshoe tournament is run by a local softball team and costs $20 per team with 75% going to the winners of the tournament.
There will be food and art vendors selling their wares. Cactus Cones and Haymaker Nutrition will be at the lake selling snow cones and tea while Dilemmabugg Art sets up an art venue. Other vendors selling burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches have submitted applications to join the event as well.
Haskell LakeFest offers a wide array of activities for the morning and afternoon, including kayak racing and fishing and a fishing derby for kids. They had water slides in past years, but with the coronavirus pandemic they have transitioned to contact-free water activities. The water activities include water balloons, splash pads and sprinklers.
The town of Haskell encourages everyone who is interested in the event to attend. They also understand that some may be skeptical about attending the event due to the pandemic, so they took actions for the event to be more accommodating for anyone concerned about the coronavirus.
“Everything is outdoors, so it’s all open air,” Dowdy said. “We own several acres at that property, and all of it is open. Vendor spaces are spread out. We have hand sanitizing stations that will be set up in various areas. We’ve told people that we completely understand and respect if you’re not comfortable with it right now.”
People who plan to attend Haskell LakeFest are happy the event will continue. People from surrounding communities, including Tulsa, travel to take part of the celebration.
“We’ve had a lot of people who have been really supportive and thanking us for continuing to have it,” Dowdy said. “We try not to do big crowds. We try to have some faith, so we don’t really feel like social distancing will be an issue because we do have a lot of property that people can spread out.”
