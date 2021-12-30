Haskell business offers U-Haul services

U-Haul Company of Oklahoma, Inc. announced that Inheritance Life & Annuity signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Haskell community.
Inheritance Life & Annuity, 7691 N. Hwy. 64, will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
