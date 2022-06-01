A Haskell couple accused of abusing a 7-week-old infant will stand trial in Muskogee County District Court.
Macy Schmeder, 21, is accused of child abuse "by willfully/maliciously using unreasonable force" on the child "by causing acute fractures to the victim's clavicles, healing fractures to the left radius and left ulna, and bruising all over," as stated in court records. Ashley Schmeder, 21, is accused of "willfully/maliciously permitting Macy Schmeder to engage in physical abuse."
Both women had their preliminary hearing on Wednesday before Special District Judge Robin Adair who found that enough evidence exists to bind them over for trial.
Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said that the child suffered multiple broken bones.
"The baby suffered a broken clavicle, broken arm and some broken ribs," he said. "Ashley is the biological mother of the child, and the couple is a same-sex marriage."
The couple will be back in court on June 30 for a district court arraignment. At that time, each will enter a formal plea, and a date will be set for trial.
