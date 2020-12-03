Haskell holiday festivities set for Saturday

Toni Dowdy has joyful memories of Haskell's annual Christmas parade.
"As a kid, I remember coming to see Santa," she said. "Santa would sit in the bank parking lot and they had a tree decorated. All the kids would go there after the parade and Santa would give them a bag of candy. And he still gives them a bag of candy. That was my favorite part as a kid."
Haskell continues its tradition with a parade 6:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be followed by a newer tradition, Christmas in the Park celebration and canned food drive at Thunderbird Park.
The parade runs south along Broadway, said Dowdy, the Town of Haskell administrative assistant.
"We encourage all our float entrants to light it up because it is an evening parade," she said. "It runs through town, so there is lots of space to socially distance in the downtown area."
The parade features the Haskell High School band and cheerleaders. Local churches and the Town of Haskell entered floats. The parade ends at Thunderbird Park, where the Christmas in the Park festivities begin.
"We decorated the park, lit it up with inflatables, limb decor," Dowdy said. "There are a lot of photo props for people who want to take photos."
Haskell found a safe way for youngsters to visit Santa and get photos.
"Santa brought his sleigh and parked it," Dowdy said. "Santa and Mrs. Claus are going to sit in the back of the sleigh and the kids are going to be able to sit in the front of the sleigh, so they kind of look like they're driving it. It's a contact-free way to get pictures."
Christmas in the Park also will offer an opportunity for people to give. Visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items. They get a drawing ticket for every two items they bring, Dowdy said.
Haskell merchants donated gift cards and gift baskets for the ticket drawings, which begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.
"There's no limit on the amount of food they can bring for our local food bank," she said. "The food drive last year was amazing. We got so many donations, so it was a huge blessing to the community."
People are encouraged to donate healthy child-friendly foods because of all the children staying at home more this year, Dowdy said.
"We're really trying to push the food drive this year because we know there's more of a need for it," she said.
Food vendors include Cactus Cones and Daddy B's Barbecue.
Haskell Fire Department will distribute bags of candy. Firefighters will wear gloves.
