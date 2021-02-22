The Town of Haskell issued a voluntary boil order for customers served on its Muskogee line, town officials confirmed Monday.
While most Haskell customers are served by wells, customers south of town and in Boynton are served by its Muskogee line and are experiencing low pressure.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, water that has been brought to a full, rolling boil for more than one minute, bottled water or water from another acceptable source should be used for food preparation, washing dishes or brushing teeth
Haskell customers with questions may call the City Hall at (918) 482-3933.
