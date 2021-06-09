A Haskell man wanted on a complaint of first-degree murder has been arrested by U.S. marshals.
Elijah Kejuan Brown, 24, was booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday by U.S. Marshal Billy Banks.
Brown, 24, is a suspect in the death of John Shackleford, 35, who was stabbed on Saturday afternoon. The stabbing occurred in the 300 block of East Skelly Road, said Haskell Police Chief Michael Keene.
"I believe the argument was over money," Keene said.
Muskogee County 911 received the call at 1:05 p.m. Keene said Shackleford was alive when first responders arrived, and he was transported to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, where he died.
