A Haskell man and a Bixby woman died after a collision in Tulsa County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Tyler David Jackson, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Sheri Hill Thomlinson, 60, died at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa following the crash, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 64 at 159th East Avenue in Leonard in Tulsa County. Jackson was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound and was speeding. Tomlinson was driving a 2014 Ford Edge westbound and was making a left turn into a parking lot and had cleared the roadway when it was struck on the passenger side by the motorcycle. Tomlinson was wearing a seat belt. Jackson was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.