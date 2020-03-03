A Haskell man is being held without bond after he allegedly appeared at a police officer’s house in an attempt to intimidate the officer, according to court documents.

Nikolas Dvonte Foster, 24, was charged with intimidating a witness Tuesday after allegedly using the guise of delivering a pizza to show up at a Muskogee police officer’s home Saturday. Foster, a pizza-delivery driver in Muskogee, is the defendant in an assault and battery case in which the officer is a victim. 

The officer said he had not ordered a pizza, according to an affidavit filed with the case, and felt that Foster used his position as a driver to obtain the officer’s home address. 

Foster remains in custody at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility without bond. His next court date is March 17. 

