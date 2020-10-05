Haskell man dies following collision

A Haskell man died following a collision approximately 10 miles north of Beggs in Okmulgee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Charles Burris, 77, was taken to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa and later pronounced dead. Ashley Edwards, 26, of Henryetta was taken to Saint Francis in Glenpool where she was treated and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 4:35 p.m. Friday on U.S. 75 northbound at 231st Street. Burris was driving a 2002 Ford F-150, and Ross Muehlhausen, 31, of Okmulgee was driving a 2017 Ford F-250. Edwards was Muehlhausen's passenger, along with a 5-year-old Henryetta boy. Neither Muehlhausen nor the boy were injured. Everyone in both vehicles was wearing seat belts, and airbags deployed in both vehicles. Burris was pinned for approximately 36 minutes. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.