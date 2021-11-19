Haskell man found guilty of robberies, burglaries

A Haskell man has been found guilty by a federal jury of robbery, burglary, kidnapping and a weapons charges, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Aaron Isaiah Johnson, 33, was found guilty by a federal jury of two counts of robbery in Indian Country; use, carry and brandish of firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence (two counts); two counts of burglary in the second degree in Indian Country; kidnapping in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country; and conspiracy to commit robbery in Indian Country.
The jury trial began with opening statements on Nov. 8, and concluded Nov. 12, with the jury returning guilty verdicts on all nine criminal counts. Based on the jury’s verdicts, the defendant is facing up to life imprisonment.
During the trial, the United States presented evidence Johnson committed a series of criminal offenses including: on Jan. 11, 2018, the defendant and two co-conspirators forcibly entered an occupied residence in Porter, where they tied up, blindfolded, and robbed a 13-year old boy at gunpoint; on Dec. 18, 2018, Johnson and a co-conspirator forcibly entered an occupied residence in Haskell, where they assaulted an 82-year old man with a rifle and robbed him at gunpoint; on Feb. 27, 2019, Johnson burglarized the Red Bird Fire Station in Red Bird, and stole two fire department emergency vehicles; and on March 14, 2019, Johnson burglarized the Liberty Fire Station in Mounds and stole a fire department emergency vehicle.
The trial evidence established that Johnson was arrested and charged in the District Court of Muskogee County with the Jan. 11, 2018 home invasion. Johnson was released on pretrial bond and required to wear a GPS equipped ankle bracelet. The United States utilized the data recorded from the Johnson’s ankle bracelet to prove the defendant was present at, and committed, the subsequent home invasion robbery and burglaries.
The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because Johnson is a member of a federally-recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Wagoner County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee Nation reservations, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Johnson was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
