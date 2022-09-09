Haskell man indicted in federal court

TULSA – United States Attorney Clint Johnson announced on Friday the results of the September 2022 Federal Grand Jury A, which included a Haskell man.
Curtis Edward Barnes Jr., 42, is charged with First-Degree Burglary in Indian Country; Assault of an Intimate/Dating Partner by Strangling, Suffocating, and Attempting to Strangle and Suffocate in Indian Country.
Barnes is charged with entering the victim’s home through an unlocked door on July 27, violating a protective order. The following day, Barnes allegedly returned and forced his way through the back door of the victim’s home, then hit and strangled the victim. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.
