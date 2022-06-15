A Haskell man driving a 4-wheeler was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle, and a Muskogee man also was injured, states a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jimmy Dale Rosson, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene. Cody Swinford, 34, of Muskogee was treated at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday on West 20th Street North approximately 1/2 mile west of North 94th Street West in Muskogee County. Rosson was driving a Honda Rancher 4-wheeler westbound on the gravel roadway, drove off the right side of the road and impacted the ground, causing both men to be thrown from the ATV. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
