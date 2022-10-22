Haskell man killed when truck rolls over him

A Haskell man was killed when a concrete truck rolled over him in Sequoyah County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that was released Friday.
Royce Harp, 53, was taken to Northeast Hospital in Sallisaw and was pronounced dead at 1:53 p.m. Oct. 18, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. Oct. 18, just east of Manns Drive and a mile south of Aqua Park on Oklahoma 10A. Harp had been driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck northbound, going up a steep hill. The vehicle was too heavy to make it up the hill. While the vehicle was rolling backward, the truck ran over Harp and went down an embankment. The report did not say why Harp was not in the truck.
Funeral services are pending with Cornerstone Funeral Home of Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.