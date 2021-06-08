Haskell man wanted in stabbing death

A Haskell resident is wanted in the stabbing death of a Fort Smith man in Haskell.
Elijah Kejuan Brown, 24, is a suspect in the death of John Shackleford, 35, on Saturday afternoon. The stabbing occurred in the 300 block of East Skelly Road, said Haskell Police Chief Michael Keene.
"I believe the argument was over money," Keene said.
Muskogee County 911 received the call at 1:05 p.m. Keene said Shackleford was alive when first responders arrived, and he was transported to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, where he died.
Haskell police are looking for your help in bringing in Brown for questioning. He is known to reside in Tulsa, Haskell and Taft.
If you have any information on Brown's whereabouts, contact Muskogee County 911 non-emergency at (918) 577-6906.
"He is considered to be armed and dangerous," Keene said.
