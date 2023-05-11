Haskell Masonic Lodge #334 will host its 2023 Series Cornhole Tournament of Bags, Boards, & BBQ starting 10 a.m. Saturday at the Haskell Masonic Lodge No. 334, AF & AM, located, 305 N Broadway inHaskell, Okla.
Registration Table opens at 8 a.m.
For registration and information on the Set Team Tournament starting at 10 a.m. click https://app.scoreholio.com/link/kSyP
For registration and information on the Blind Draw Tournament starting about noon, or immediately following the Set Team Tournament, click https://app.scoreholio.com/link/ih5D
