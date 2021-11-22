The Haskell Board of Education announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for Seat 2 on the Board of Education may file at the Muskogee County Election Board between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 6-8.
Haskell seeks candidates for school board
- Submitted by Haskell Public Schools
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
79, formerly of Muskogee left us November 15, 2021 in Nebraska. Her Service of Memory will be on Tuesday, 12pm at Worship Community Center 820 E. Okmulgee. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc- Muskogee
77, Muskogee resident left us November 15, 2021. You may visit Sunday, 3pm to 5 pm. Final Tribute Monday, High Noon in The People's Chapel of Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.- Muskogee
68, of Hulbert, Retired HVAC Service Tech, passed away Wednesday 11/17/2021. Service 1:30PM Friday, 11/26/2021 at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
age 89, a resident of Muskogee, passed, Sunday, November 7, 2021. Service, Saturday, Nov. 20th, at 10a.m., Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. Visitation, House of Winn Chapel, Friday, Nov.19th 1p.m. until 5p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home/Muskogee
age 28, of Muskogee, OK passed Saturday, October 23, 2021. Service, Saturday, November 20th, 2:00 p.m. Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. Visitation, Friday, November 19th, Chapel/House of Winn -Muskogee, 1p.m. until 5p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
Most Popular
Articles
- Man stabbed to death in Fort Gibson
- Two injured in Fort Gibson collision
- Police respond to wreck in Fort Gibson
- McIntosh County man killed in crash
- Haskell woman reported missing
- GasBuddy: Gas prices may continue decline through Thanksgiving
- Ironheads hammer Metro, move on to 2A quarterfinals
- Marble City man found guilty of murder, arson
- Federal jury finds Muskogee man guilty of aggravated sexual abuse
- Muskogee County District Court 11.19.21
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.