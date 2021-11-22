Haskell seeks candidates for school board

The Haskell Board of Education announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for Seat 2 on the Board of Education may file at the Muskogee County Election Board between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 6-8.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you