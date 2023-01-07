Haskell special election leads ahead of school bonds, school board seat

The polling place located in Central Church of Christ, 402 W. Main St., in Haskell will be open Tuesdayfor a Special Election. Only registered voters who are registered to vote within the Haskell Town Limits are eligible to vote.
The proposition asks for voters to determine if the Town Clerk-Treasurer position should be appointed by the Board of Trustees.
In addition, the last day to register to vote for the Feb. 14 election is Jan. 20. The Feb. 14 elections in Muskogee County will be school bond issues for the Fort Gibson and Webbers Falls School Districts as well as a School Board Primary Election for the Gore School District. Absentee ballots are available to be mailed for those eligible voters who apply for an absentee ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.