A Bixby woman was killed, and three people were injured in a head-on collision in Tulsa County caused by a Haskell woman, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Chelsea Pugh, 31, was pronounced dead at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states. Courtney Lawson, 41, of Haskell, was and an 11-year-old boy of Haskell were stable when they were admitted to Saint Francis in Tulsa. Their conditions were unavailable. A 2-year-old girl of Bixby was treated at Saint Francis and released.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 9:20 a.m. Wednesday on East 181st Street South, approximately two miles west of Bixby in Tulsa County. Lawson was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger and was passing in a no-passing zone in the rain and collided with a 2014 Honda CRV Pugh was driving. The collision remains under investigation. It was not clear whether seat belts were in use. Airbags deployed in both vehicles, the report states.
