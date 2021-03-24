A Haskell woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to embezzlement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Brenda G. Walters, 60, entered a guilty plea to embezzlement from a labor organization, punishable by not more than five years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.
From in or about January 2012, and continuing until in or about July 2020, Walters, while serving as the secretary-treasurer of American Postal Workers Union, AFL-CIO, Muskogee Local Area 7, a labor organization engaged in an industry affecting commerce, embezzled money, funds, property, securities, and other assets of the labor organization in the approximate amount of $95,100.
The charges arose from an investigation by the United States Department of Labor - Office of Labor-Management Standards.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Sentencing will take place after the report is completed.
