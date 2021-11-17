The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with the search for a missing Haskell woman. On Tuesday, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing persons report. Tamera Lynn Banks, who also goes by Ellison Banks, was last seen on Monday, on U.S. 64 in Haskell. The 43-year-old’s vehicle was found at her residence.
If you have seen Banks or know anything about her disappearance, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov, or the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 687-0202.
