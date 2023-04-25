Lloyd Paul Hays was declared the winner of a Porum Board of Trustees position after his name was drawn during a Muskogee County Election Board meeting Monday
On April 4, Hays and Cristy Catron each received 16 votes, or 39.02 percent, in a four-person race for to fill an unexpired term for trustee. Martha Long received six votes and Gayla Barnes received three votes. Election board results showed three absentee votes, which favored Hayes.
Catron challenged the unofficial results, alleging that the people who cast the three absentee votes did not live in Porum, or even Muskogee County. Catron also alleged that Hays lingered at the polling place twice on election day. The challenge was denied.
At a special election board meeting Monday, election board employee Teresa Roberson drew Hays' name from a cup, held overhead by Muskogee County Election Secretary Kelly Beach.
