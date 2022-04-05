Hays declares for State House 13 seat

CHECOTAH — Neil Hays, a former high school coach and businessman announced on Monday he is running for State House District 13. The seat is being vacated by Representative Avery Frix.
“Joe Biden’s liberal policies have pushed me to stand up for our way of life," Hays said. "From inflation, regulation on business owners to targeting parents at school board meetings, Oklahoma deserves a champion who will push back at the local level. I’m running to defend our values, stand up to Biden’s liberal agenda at home and strengthen our local economy. I’d be honored with your vote.”
Born in Muskogee, Hays is the son of a high school coach and principal. A standout athlete, Hays went to college on a baseball scholarship. Eventually, he returned to Muskogee to coach, teach math and history.
Hays left teaching to start an insurance agency and has steadily grown the agency, serving clients in multiple states.
His agency was top five in Oklahoma for sales in 2021, earning his carriers exclusive Toppers Club award for the second year in a row. Starting from scratch with no employees, Hays now employs multiple people in our community and treats his clients like family, putting their needs first.
Hays and his wife, Nicole, together have six children. Hays' daughter is a valedictorian and local Checotah pharmacist. Hays' oldest son, a valedictorian who served our country as an active-duty Marine, continues to serve District 13. His other four children are still in school. Hays is a lifelong Republican, an NRA member, pro-life and stands tall for the values that make America the greatest nation on earth. The Hays family attends church in Checotah.
