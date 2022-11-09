Checotah insurance agent Neil Hays doesn't have much time to savor winning the race for District 13 State Representative.
"Got new legislator conferences on Thursday, then a Republican caucus next week," Hays said Tuesday night. "Even though you're not sworn in, the work starts on Thursday. A new legislator bootcamp."
According to unofficial results from Tuesday's general election, Hays, a Republican, received 6,560 votes, or 63.44 percent.
Democrat Jimmy W. Haley of Muskogee received 3,781 votes, or 36.56 percent.
Hays called his victory a joyous, humbling experience.
"It took a lot of hard work, and it pays off when it comes to fruition," he said. "People hear the message, and you have that connection with voters. They appreciate what you're running for and the platform you are running on. It's just a good feeling to know most of the people think the same way you do."
He said he received a lot of support and a lot of help during his campaign.
"There were a lot of great people in this district that I got to meet while I've been running," he said.
He replaces Avery Frix, who bowed out of the race to run for District 2 U.S. Representative. Frix lost to Josh Brecheen in a GOP runoff.
Hays said legislative issues he hopes to tackle first include lowering taxes.
"I'm a conservative, and you've got a surplus, excess money," he said. "Taxes are meant to fund government. If you've got a surplus, you gotta give it back to the people."
However, he said he's willing to listen to concerns from other parties.
"I didn't get elected by 100 percent of the people in the district, so there's a considerable segment of the population that didn't agree with us," he said. "You always got to listen. You always got to be available, because you represent everybody. You have to be open, and you have to listen. You have to be willing to have an open mind and debate your ideas and prove why your vote was the right vote."
