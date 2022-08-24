Hays ready to prep for General Election

Checotah insurance agent Neil Hays said he must have knocked on more than 90 percent of the doors in House District 13.
The knocking paid off Tuesday night when he won the GOP runoff for the seat being vacated by Avery Frix, who ran unsuccessfully for Congressional District 2.
According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma Election Board, Hays received 1,627 votes, or 59.23 percent, while Carlisa Rogers, a former teacher, received 1,120 votes, or 40.77 percent.
"Guys, I can finally say it's over," Hays told supporters at a watch party held at Mahylon's restaurant.
Hays, 49, said he "literally went out door to door, knocked over 4,000 doors, had over 2,000 conversations, literally went out talking about what was important to me, what was important to them, make sure our goals were aligned."
"I think they found out out we have the same conservative values, and they chose the right representative to take their values to our state capital," he said. "We've been knocking six to seven days a week since early April. Mainly me. My sons helped me when they were in before the primary."
Rogers said she is proud of the race she ran and humbled by the support she received from friends.
"It's a disappointment, but it is what it is," she said. "I called and congratulated Neil. I feel like I learned a lot, reconnected with a lot of friends, met a lot of people. It's just been a tremendously humbling experience, and overall, a great experience."
He will face Democrat Jimmy W. Haley, 70, of Muskogee in the November general election.
Hays said he does not expect to shift his campaign strategy against the Democrat.
"In a constitutional republic, our goal is to represent the people, and the only way to represent the people is to go and talk to them," Hays said. "The only way to represent them is to listen to what is important to them. I expect that I won't agree with as many people in the district as you start looking at non-Republican voters, non-conservative voters, but you still want to make sure you're representing the people."
Hays and Rogers were the top vote-getters in the June primary, in which each of the four candidates came within six percentage points of each other.
House District 13 unofficial results
• Neil Hays — 1,627 votes, or 59.23 percent.
• Carlisa Rogers — 1,120 votes, or 40.77 percent.
Source: Oklahoma State Election Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.