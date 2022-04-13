HB 3824 would 'allow polluters to continue polluting,' critics say

Clean-water advocates sounded the alarm after a measure sailing through the Oklahoma Legislature passed out of committee and awaits senators' approval.
House Bill 3824 would streamline the process of adopting "water quality standards variances for facilities that are unable to meet newly adopted" standards. Critics contend the bill "would make it easier for DEQ to reduce water quality standards and allow polluters to continue polluting."
Erin Hatfield, communications director at Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, said the process in place now requires engagement with two state agencies. The bill would eliminate the requirement that facility operators petition the Oklahoma Water Resources Board for a variance before engaging ODEQ to obtain a discharge permit.
"HB 3824 would allow the municipality to work with one agency to obtain the necessary variance," Hatfield said.
Oklahoma Sierra Club opposes the measure "because it would make it easier for ODEQ to reduce water quality standards and allow polluters to continue polluting." A recent legislative update published by the state chapter cited concerns about the potential for ODEQ to change water quality standards on its own during the permitting process with limited public input.
Save the Illinois River, a grassroots citizen coalition based in Tahlequah, expressed concerns about the measure being used to let polluters within the Illinois River watershed to continue violating stricter standards for Oklahoma scenic rivers and streams. The renewal of discharge permits for point-source facilities located within the Illinois River has been delayed several years while Arkansas stakeholders continued to challenge the state's numeric phosphorus standard for scenic rivers.
STIR President Denise Deason-Toyne expressed concerns about granting variances to point-source facilities in 2019, when OWRB debated a rule change eased restrictions for variances to state water quality standards. She said variances — described as temporary, site-specific standards — would undermine efforts to protect the Illinois River and scenic streams.
“Oklahoma’s phosphorus limit for scenic rivers must be enforced without further delay,” Deason-Toyne said at the time. “It must not be weakened for any amount of time, for any reason, for any entity, private, corporate or municipal.”
STIR cites data that show the five-year rolling average of more than 73,500 kg of phosphorus flow in the Tenkiller Lake each year on a five-year rolling average. The amount of phosphorus has increased almost every year since 2016, when there was a reversal of a 14-year downward trend.
STIR cites a 2006 study that shows 35% of the phosphorus entering Tenkiller originates from point sources like wastewater treatment facilities. Researchers who penned the report of that study said the reduction of point-source pollution is key to reducing nutrients, which promote algal growth and a reduction of water quality.
Hatfield said variances "would allow for progress over time to meet a standard that it is not currently feasible to attain." She said any variance that might be granted in the future "must undergo EPA review and approval and must have an opportunity for public participation."
"Both federal and state law already allow variances where justified," Hatfield said. "HB 3824 simply allows DEQ to be the decision-maker on facilities within DEQ’s permitting jurisdiction."
Hatfield said variances would require "a technical analysis" and considered on a case-by-case basis. She said ODEQ would work with EPA to determine whether a variance is warranted.
STIR predicted the measure would clear the Senate and be signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt and issued a call to action. Coalition leaders urged residents to call state senators to prevent passage but carefully monitor all future permitting and rulemaking activities and block efforts to grant variances to polluters within the watershed should HB 3824 become law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.