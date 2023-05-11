Health and Wellness Center to host shrimp, crawfish boil

WARNER — Residents don't have to go far to get medical and behavioral health needs met at Warner Health & Wellness Center.
The center is part of the Health & Wellness Center's network of eight community health centers in seven counties.
"A big part of what the health and wellness center is is to provide clinical services for the uninsured, under insured," said Gage Crook, the program's marketing, outreach and enrollment director. "We receive federal funding to help with that."
The HWC Foundation supports the Health & Wellness Center's mission of making quality health care affordable and accessible to those in need.
The Foundation will have a Shrimp and Crawfish Boil fund raiser, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Muskogee Golf Club.
Crook said the foundation seeks to raise $50,000 so it can fund service projects, as well as resources for people in need.
"With the Foundation, one thing we're really hoping to do is be able to develop resources to provide assistance and support in ways that are out of our resource scope," Crook said. "Really what we do is patient care and community betterment."
Crook said Health & Wellness Center was established in Stigler in 2005 to help meet needs of an underserved population.
"There is a severe lack of care and services in this part of the state," Crook said. "And really, rural areas throughout the country."
Health & Wellness Center now has community centers in Warner, Checotah, Eufaula, Sallisaw, Wilburton, Poteau and Stigler. There are bout 400 employees companywide.
"We service around 35,000 patients annually," he said. "That comes out to 150,000 individual patient encounters per year."
Crook said Warner, which serves southern Muskogee County, is one of the smaller centers and hires about 10 people. Medical services include vision screenings, family practice, pediatrics, immunizations, chronic care management, preventive health and OB/GYN care. There also is an onsite lab. The center also offers behavioral health services, mental health substance abuse disorder treatment. The Warner center contracts a local pharmacy for prescriptions.
Other community centers offer broader services. Optometry is offered in Stigler and Sallisaw. Dental services are offered in Stigler.
"We have a mobile dental unit as well," he said. "We have three in-house pharmacies — Hoover Drug in Stigler, Checotah Pharmacy in Checotah and Eufaula Pharmacy in Eufaula"
Crook said the HWC Foundation has been a long-term dream of Health and Wellness Center CEO Teresa Huggins.
"I would say it's been at least a decade in the making," Crook said. "And I would say it's been in the last two years, the foundation has really started to come together. This year, we were able to get our board of directors together to lay the foundation."
If you go
WHAT: Shrimp and Crawfish Boil.
WHO: Health and Wellness Foundation.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee Golf Club
ADMISSION: $75 per person; $130 per couple. Available online through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hwc-foundations-inaugural-shrimp-crawfish-boil-tickets-603867954307?fbclid=IwAR0G4UrxU_DMLOMVDPYDxBSYNbqmGB-AZFgjEjef7C6pnTWXNGhlDXAn4nQ
Area Health and Wellness Center locations
• WARNER — 806 N. Campbell St., Suite A.
• CHECOTAH —212 W. Spaulding Ave.
• EUFAULA — 111 Forest Ave, Suite A
• Also in McAlester, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stigler, Wilburton.
• INFORMATION — 1-800-640-9741. Online at https://healthwellnessok.com/
