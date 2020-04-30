Patients and staff at Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center cheered as F-16 fighter jets flew in formation overhead Thursday afternoon.
The jets, part of the 138th Fighter Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, flew over the hospital to cheer them, as well.
“It felt nice to be appreciated,” said technologist Kimberly Gaither, who stood outside with co-workers. “It’s nice to have people taking out of their time to show their appreciation to the health care workers.
The jets had also just flown over Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Cornerstone Hospital of Muskogee. According to a media release, the flyover was part of the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s salute to health care workers, first responders and others “working on the front lines to fight COVID-19.”
Another flyover is scheduled Friday afternoon over Wagoner, Eufaula and Tahlequah hospitals.
Small groups gathered in parks and parking lots across west Muskogee to watch Thursday’s flyover. Others stood on the Five Civilized Tribes Museum lawn, next to the VA medical center.
Between 150 and 200 medical center workers and patients lined up in front of the hospital, atop Agency Hill.
Many others might have watched from inside, said Jonathan Plasencia, associate director of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.
“The ones who were up there in the wards working, I’m sure they were able to look out the window, and pushed some of the patients to look out the window,” he said.
Plasencia said, “it feels great to be recognized.”
“For the VA, it’s very special to have active duty National Guard members fly over and celebrate the hard work we’ve been doing here to take care of America’s heroes, day in and day out for the past 10 weeks now,” he said.
The fighter pilots weren’t the only ones saluting health care workers.
Motorists tooted their horns and waved as they passed the hospital.
Diane Moss, a medical transcriptionist who lives near the hospital, held a “VA ROCKS” sign as the planes flew over.
“I wanted to show appreciation to all our veterans,” she said. “And I wanted to show appreciation to all the health care workers at Muskogee VA who take care of our veterans.”
She said her grandfather was an RN who worked at the hospital.
“And I have a son who’s in the army at Fort Lewis,” she said. “He’s doing great. They were locked down for a little bit, but they’re getting back to their training exercises and life’s going on for them.”
Oklahoma Air National Guard Friday flyover schedule
• Wagoner – 2:10 p.m. (Wagoner Community Hospital).
• Eufaula – 2:18 p.m. (Eufaula Indian Health Center).
• Tahlequah – 2:41 p.m. (Northeastern Health System Hospital).
